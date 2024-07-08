Who is Pranysqa Mishra? 10 lesser-known facts about Indian-origin sensation on America's Got Talent
Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl, stunned the world with a sensational performance on America's Got Talent.
Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl from Florida, left the judges amazed on America's Got Talent with her brilliant voice. Mishra also received a standing ovation from the audience members for her performance and received a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on the show.
Here are 10 things to know about Pranysqa Mishra, a child prodigy from Florida:
- The nine-year-old sensation hails from Tampa, Florida, who gained popularity across the US and Canada with her brilliant voice.
- Mishra has been performing professionally for the last couple of years, singing at major sports events including the NBA, United Soccer League, and more.
- The budding star sang the American national anthem before the NCAA Men and Women's Basketball game in New York in 2021.
- She also sang the national anthem for the Florida Panthers American football team in 2023. In 2024, Mishra sang before the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game.
- Earlier in May this year, Mishra sang "God Bless America" by Celine Dion during the Memorial Day Commemorative Celebrations.
- According to Voyoga LA, Mishra's Canadian rendition of the National Anthem gained widespread appreciation and she was even invited to sing it at a Canadian Parliament meeting.
- Mishra revealed to the publication that at just eight years old, she was an honours student in Grade 3 at the Florida Virtual School.
- Pranysqa Mishra achieved several significant milestones in her young career. Besides performing in several Broadway musicals with New York productions, the nine-year-old star winner was even featured on the World Apollo Stage in New York.
- In an interview with Voyage LA, Pranysqa said that her parents sold their house and her dad had to look for a new job in the US, while her mom had to give up her 16-year-long career after moving to the US from Toronto, Canada.
- Despite facing numerous challenges, Mishra and her family believed that the US offered more recognition and opportunities to pursue her dreams.
