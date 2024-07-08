'What on earth': Anand Mahindra stunned by Indian-origin girl's mind-blowing performance on America's Got Talent

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, was stunned after watching a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl's stupefying performance on America's Got Talent. The girl, Pranysqa Mishra, recently appeared on the reality show and had the audience gushing with her sensational voice. Anand Mahindra's lauded a 9-year-old Indian-origin girl for her sensational performance at America's Got Talent.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"For the second time, within the past two weeks, a young—VERY young—woman of Indian origin has rocked the stage at @AGT with raw talent that is simply astonishing. With skills acquired in indigenous American genres of music, rock & gospel. Pranysqa Mishra is just NINE years old. Damn, I had tears too when they called her grandmother. Yes, America’s got talent indeed. And a lot of it is coming from India…" wrote Mahindra in his post on X.

The video from the show opens to show Mishra entering the stage waving to the audience and the judges in a purple dress. The girl introduces herself and tells the judges that she is from Florida. Mishra expresses her excitement to perform and mentions her grandmother's aspiration for her to perform on a "big stage".

Mishra says that her list of favourite artists in the world includes Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Tina Turner. Soon after introducing herself, Pranysqa leaves the audience and the judges amazed by her voice as she sings River Deep, Mountain High by Tina Turner.

Mahindra, who regularly comments on topics that catch his attention, shared the post on Monday morning. It got more than 2,600 likes soon after. The post has also garnered several comments from people.

What did X users say about the post?

An individual named Prashant Prakash said, "Simply marvellous voice she had, and the level of confidence was literally mesmerising. This confidence shows the true nature of free spirit."

Vinay Rao shared, "Damn! One of my favourite songs too. If only Ms Turner were alive to hear this."

"You have a genuine appreciation for genuine talent and are always searching for it," commented Harish Kumar.

"It's incredible, right? Pranysqa Mishra's performance was absolutely breathtaking. It's amazing to see such young talent shine on such a big stage. Her mastery of rock and gospel at just nine years old is truly inspiring. Moments like this show how diverse and boundless talent can be," wrote another.