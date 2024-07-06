Anand Mahindra hails BMC for cleaning sea of footwear left after T20 victory parade. Watch

Thousands recently gathered in Mumbai’s Marine Drive to participate in the victory parade following Team India’s T20 World Cup win. Expectedly, the visuals of fans celebrating the victory went viral, but after the event, a different set of videos and pictures shocked people. They showed a sea of footwear scattered around the entire Marine Drive at night. However, when the locals visited the place in the morning, they were not greeted with the shocking scene, and it's all thanks to the sanitation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who worked all night to clean up the mess. Highlighting their efforts, Anand Mahindra shared a post on X. He also praised BMC for clearing all "traces" of the massive parade overnight. The image shows sanitation workers cleaning footwear left on Marine Drive after the T20 victory parade. Anand Mahindra reacted to it. (X/@ivaibhavk)

Anand Mahindra shared his post hailing BMC while reposting a video. It was originally posted on X by Vaibhav Kokat. “A big thank you to the sanitation workers of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, the Marine Drive area was littered with thousands of shoes and sandals, and these workers were busy removing the garbage until dawn. By morning, they had restored Mumbai to its original state. We should all express our gratitude to these workers. Attached are two videos, one from the night and one from the morning,” he wrote.

The video opens to show footwear scattered across the area at every corner. It then captures BMC workers cleaning up the place. As the video transitions, it shows a scene from the morning with clean roads.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reported this X share and wrote, “Well said Vaibhav. I couldn’t agree with you more. I was wondering how long the cleanup would take. The team at @mybmc obviously worked through the night to clear all traces of the massive parade. THIS is what makes a city a world city. Not just INFRASTRUCTURE… but ATTITUDE.” He concluded his post with clapping emoticons.

Take a look at the X shares here:

With nearly 1.4 lakh views, the share has further accumulated close to 3,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Anand Mahindra’s post on BMC?

An individual wrote, “The sanitation workers worked tirelessly through the night, ensuring that by the time we stepped out, the city was back to its original, pristine state. Their dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and we should all express our gratitude to them. So, let’s give a huge round of applause to these incredible workers. They are the true champions!”

While one wrote, “BMC has done a great job,” another added, “As Indians we should have more civic sense and be responsible in not trashing the city irrespective.”

Team India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting match on June 29 to lift the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy. Following this, the team got stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The team landed in New Delhi on July 4, where they met PM Modi at his residence. On the same day, they flew to Mumbai to take part in a victory parade organised to celebrate India's T20 World Cup win after years.

