Forget dinner and movie, this woman’s Tinder date gets her ‘flying kisses from Virat Kohli’

Ditching the dinner-and-a-movie date routine, a man took his Tinder match for a victory parade to celebrate India’s T20 World Cup win, along the Marine Drive in Mumbai. Not only that, he scored her a once-in-a-lifetime moment as he got her “flying kisses from Virat Kohli”. The woman took to X to share her unforgettable experience and even called it the “best first date ever”. Mumbai: X user "Toska" at the T20 World Cup victory parade. (X/@_toskaaa__)

“My Tinder match got me taking flying kisses from Kohli at the victory parade. Best first date ever,” wrote the woman who goes by “Toska” on X. Alongside, she shared two pictures from the open-bus victory parade.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen holding a large Indian flag,while the second shows the man posing for a picture. A text on the second picture reads, “For every 19th November, there’s 29th June.”

The post, shared on July 4, has accumulated close to 1.9 lakh views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

T20 World Cup victory parade

The T20 World Cup victory parade commenced at 5 pm on July 4, following Rohit Sharma’s open invitation to join him and the World Cup-winning squad at Marine Drive and Wankhede.

“India, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you,” wrote Rohit Sharma on X.

He added, “It [trophy] is coming home.”

Cricket fans turned up in numbers to celebrate the win. During the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high and appreciating their fans’ support.

The cricketers distributed balls to the fans present at the stadium. Fans also took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of ₹125 crores at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.