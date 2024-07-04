Mumbai’s Marine Drive turns into sea of fans for Team India T20 World Cup victory parade
T20 World Cup victory parade: Thousands of fans assembled at Marine Drive, Mumbai to welcome the Men in Blue.
As the Indian cricket team returned to Mumbai for a victory parade along the famous Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, a united wave of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets. This parade comes as India won the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Now, a video showcasing the massive sea of crowd alongside Marine drive was shared on X and went viral, capturing the collective joy of the city.
News agency ANI shared the video and wrote, "Mumbai: A sea of people gather at Marine Drive as they await the arrival of Team India. The #T20WorldCup2024 champions' victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium this evening." (Also Read: PM Modi cradles Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s son Angad in adorable photo: ‘Incredibly special morning’)
The clip shows a crowd taking over the entire road. All the vehicles, including public transportation, has come to a halt on the road.
Watch the video here:
Due to the victory parade, security in the city was tightened. DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde urged people to arrive before 4:30 pm to assemble on the side of the promenade. Munde said, "The Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road." (Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli cut special T20 trophy cake at 5-star Delhi hotel)
"A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion,” he added.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world