Mumbai’s Marine Drive turns into sea of fans for Team India T20 World Cup victory parade

As the Indian cricket team returned to Mumbai for a victory parade along the famous Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, a united wave of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets. This parade comes as India won the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Now, a video showcasing the massive sea of crowd alongside Marine drive was shared on X and went viral, capturing the collective joy of the city. Crowd gathered at Marine drive for team India's victory parade. (X/@ANI)

News agency ANI shared the video and wrote, "Mumbai: A sea of people gather at Marine Drive as they await the arrival of Team India. The #T20WorldCup2024 champions' victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium this evening." (Also Read: PM Modi cradles Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s son Angad in adorable photo: ‘Incredibly special morning’)

The clip shows a crowd taking over the entire road. All the vehicles, including public transportation, has come to a halt on the road.

Watch the video here:

Due to the victory parade, security in the city was tightened. DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde urged people to arrive before 4:30 pm to assemble on the side of the promenade. Munde said, "The Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road." (Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli cut special T20 trophy cake at 5-star Delhi hotel)

"A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion,” he added.