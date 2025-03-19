Who is Samyuktha Narayanan? 7-year-old Madurai girl becomes youngest Taekwondo instructor

Samyuktha Narayanan, a seven-year-old, has taken India and the world by storm with her Taekwondo skills. This kid from Madurai earned the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for being the “youngest Taekwondo instructor ever.” Seven-year-old Samyuktha Narayanan has stunned the world with her Taekwondo skills. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Seven-year-old girl makes history as the youngest Taekwondo instructor ever aged just seven years and 270 days old! Samyuktha Narayanan is an inspiration to fellow kids in Madurai, India, encouraging them to engage in sports!” GWR wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a series of photos.

According to a blog by the organisation, her parents Shruthy and Narayanan, who run Madurai Taekwondo Academy, are also Guinness World Record holders.

How did social media react?

The post left people with mixed reactions. While some were in awe, others feared that practising Taekwondo at such a young age could hurt her.

An individual wrote, “There’s always a child doing it better than you.” Another added, “A sprained ankle could impact her life in a flash.” A third posted, “Heartiest congratulations on achieving a world record at such a young age, Samyuktha. Your hard work, determination, and incredible talent are truly inspiring. You have not only made your family proud but have also set an example for other young dreamers to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. May this remarkable achievement be the first of many milestones in your bright future.” A fourth joined, “Exceptional.”

Who inspired Samyuktha Narayanan?

Talking to GWR, the seven-year-old said, “My father and mother are my biggest inspirations. I used to admire [their] Guinness World Records certificates hanging on the walls in our home.” She added, “It was my goal to achieve a GWR title and hang my certificate on the same wall.”

Samyuktha Narayanan’s training schedule:

As per the GWR blog, she trains for two hours daily. “I wake up early in the morning and start my training with the other students. I do my homework as soon as I come home [from school]. Then I take some rest and go to the dojo for coaching along with my dad in the evening,” she said.

“I feel proud of myself standing as an instructor before kids of my age,” she continued, adding, “Sometimes I also learn from them.”

How does it feel to create a world record?

In Samyuktha’s own words - “After I achieved my GWR title, I received appreciations from my friends, family and teachers. My photos and videos were published in the newspaper and [shown on] television.” The youngest instructor added, “I felt like a star in my city.”