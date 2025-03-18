Who is Napat Mitmakorn? 9-year-old tattoo artist who shocked the world with his skills

Napat Mitmakorn, a tattoo artist from Thailand, is making waves around the world. And why? It’s because he is just nine years old. Under his father, Nattawut Sangtong’s guidance, he started watching tattooing videos on TikTok and practising on paper, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Nine-year-old Napat Mitmakorn, a Thai child tattoo artist, works on his uncle’s tattoo. (AFP)

Soon, however, he graduated to artificial leather. Now, he confidently tattoos different creatures of Hindu and Thai mythology on his family members who “trust him.” According to the outlet, the kid, who until now only practised in private, made his public debut at the Thailand Tattoo Expo, surprising the visitors. The kid who captivated the crowd’s attention among 200 tattoo artists is affectionately known as Knight.

Napat Mitmakorn, a nine-year-old Thai child tattoo artist, at the 2025 Thailand Tattoo Expo in Bangkok. (AFP)

How did it all start?

Sangtong told the outlet that he introduced his son to the world of tattooing to keep him from getting addicted to online gaming. “I just wanted to keep him away from his phone because he was addicted to gaming and had a short attention span,” he said.

Sangtong, 38, works at a block printing factory. He practices the art of tattooing with his son. In fact, they jointly run social media channels where the father-son duo shows their incredible tattooing skills. The TikTok channel is named “The Tattoo Artist with Milk Teeth.”

Sangtong, an amateur tattooist, told the outlet that he and Mitmakorn started learning how to tattoo together after watching online videos. However, he soon realised that his son was talented, and the kid swiftly picked up the skills because of his love for art. As the father told the outlet, Mitmakorn’s favourite subject in school is art.

Since then, Sangtong has regularly coached his son for two hours every three days a week.“It’s not just tattooing; it’s like meditation,” the father said.

As the nine-year-old debuted at the expo, his uncle, Naruebet Chonlatachaisit, became his subject. Talking about the kid’s skills, he said, “I trust him, and I think he’ll only improve.” As per the outlet, Knight was seen working on a tattoo on his uncle’s leg at the expo.