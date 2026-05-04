Who is Sudha Reddy? Met Gala-bound Indian woman who wore 200+ carats of diamonds in 2024

Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy, director of the MEIL Group, is set to represent India on the global stage at the 2026 Met Gala in New York.

Met Gala 2026: Sudha Reddy to represent India, known for her 200+ carat diamond look in 2024.(Instagram/@sudhareddy.official)

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(Also read: Who is Sudha Reddy, Indian billionaire who wore over 200 carats of diamonds at Met Gala 2024?)

This year’s gala draws inspiration from the Costume Art exhibition, which celebrates 5,000 years of style through 400 unique objects. With the dress code titled “Fashion Is Art,” guests are expected to treat their outfits as living works of art, reflecting the long relationship between the human body, clothing and artistic expression.

Focus on Indian craftsmanship

In the past, Reddy has worn striking creations by celebrated Indian designers Falguni Shane Peacock and Tarun Tahiliani. This year, as the theme centres on fashion as an art form, insiders suggest she may collaborate with leading Indian names such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee or Manish Malhotra.

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{{^usCountry}} As per news agency ANI, a source close to Reddy said, “Her goal is always to showcase the beauty of Indian textiles and jewelry.” The source added, “This isn't just about a party; it's about making sure Indian craftsmanship is seen by the entire world.” A year of global appearances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per news agency ANI, a source close to Reddy said, “Her goal is always to showcase the beauty of Indian textiles and jewelry.” The source added, “This isn't just about a party; it's about making sure Indian craftsmanship is seen by the entire world.” A year of global appearances {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reddy’s upcoming visit to New York comes after a busy year in which she represented India at several high-profile international events, including the Paris Olympics, the Cannes Film Festival and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy’s upcoming visit to New York comes after a busy year in which she represented India at several high-profile international events, including the Paris Olympics, the Cannes Film Festival and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond her appearances on global platforms, Reddy is known for her work in business and philanthropy. She is a director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, commonly known as MEIL. She also heads the Sudha Reddy Foundation, through which she is involved in charitable projects and social initiatives. Who is Sudha Reddy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond her appearances on global platforms, Reddy is known for her work in business and philanthropy. She is a director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, commonly known as MEIL. She also heads the Sudha Reddy Foundation, through which she is involved in charitable projects and social initiatives. Who is Sudha Reddy? {{/usCountry}}

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Sudha Reddy is married to Krishna Reddy and is the mother of their two children, Manas and Pranav.

She also made headlines at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore more than 200 carats of diamonds, further drawing global attention to her red carpet presence.

She grew up in Vijayawada and married Krishna Reddy when she was 19. Reddy has previously said that marrying young helped their relationship, as she believes they grew up together.

The Met Gala, scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026, is expected to be one of the most star-studded editions of the event. This year’s co-chairs include Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos are serving as lead sponsors.

Reddy will join nearly 450 global personalities, including Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa, as the event celebrates the connection between clothing and art.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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