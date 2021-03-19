Home / Trending / ‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger
‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger

IFS officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The image shows the elephant running down a street.(Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)

A video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen showing a crowd chasing an elephant has sparked anger among people.

“No words!! Wondering who is the animal here,” Ramen wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows the elephant running down a crowded street as a group people chase the animal while laughing and cheering. It is not clear when or where the video was captured.

Take a look at the clip:

While replying to her own tweet, Ramen shared her opinion about the incident.

“Unlike humans, animals don't limit or know their boundaries. When it comes to elephants, the memories of passage are carried across generations. People living near forest areas or near the corridors should not panic, as this could trigger the animal. They too have the right to passage,” she wrote.

She also shared these tweets:

She concluded the thread by explaining why she shared the video. “The reason for sharing these videos is to educate ourselves about such issues and to know how we have to behave in such cases. People who understand this will stay aware and will also educate others around!!!” she wrote.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the clip?

