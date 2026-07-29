Who owns Palacio Aguada, the Goa villa where one night costs 21 lakh?

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Goa is a historic villa that very few know of, and fewer still will ever get to step inside. Palacio Aguada is one of Goa's most exclusive luxury retreats, a private estate that’s worth an estimated $100 million.

Palacio Aguada: This heritage property in Goa can only be booked through an invite.

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Overlooking the scenic Aguada Bay and offering sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, this ultra-exclusive retreat for the ultra-wealthy is built into the rocky hillside. Spread across five acres, it is an architectural wonder in red laterite that blends Portuguese, Moroccan and Mediterranean architectural styles with modern-day comforts.

The villa has 10 suites, along with several spaces designed for intimate celebrations. Curving staircases, vaulted ceilings, landscaped gardens and thoughtfully-curated art bring a sense of grandeur to the estate.

Can you book a stay in Palacio Aguada?

The estate operates as a highly exclusive, invite-only retreat that can be rented in its entirety. However, it is not listed on Airbnb or any booking platform.

Instead, those who wish to book the Goa villa must request an invite through a form available on the official Palacio Aguada website.

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Who owns Palacio Aguada?

{{^usCountry}} The villa is owned by Sanjay and Pinky Reddy. Sanjay Reddy is the vice chairman of GVK Group, a business conglomerate with interests in energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and more. His wife, Pinky Reddy, is an entrepreneur and socialite. She is the daughter of prominent industrialist and producer T Subbarami Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villa is owned by Sanjay and Pinky Reddy. Sanjay Reddy is the vice chairman of GVK Group, a business conglomerate with interests in energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and more. His wife, Pinky Reddy, is an entrepreneur and socialite. She is the daughter of prominent industrialist and producer T Subbarami Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple is based in Hyderabad, where their sprawling estate in Banjara Hills has been described as a luxury oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the city.

Who built Palacio Aguada?

According to a 2025 piece in Conde Nast Traveller, the luxury villa was built by Mumbai-based Parsi socialite Jimmy Gazdar in the 1980s. It became the site of his fabled New Year parties.

When did Pinky and Sanjay Reddy buy Palacio Aguada?

Pinky and Sanjay Reddy first stepped into Palacio Aguada in 2000 while attending a turn-of-the-millennium midnight ball. Years later, they purchased the estate from Jimmy Gazdar’s heirs.

The house was registered in Pinky Reddy’s name in 2021, according to an ET report.

How much will it cost to stay at the luxury retreat?

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According to the Traveller piece, a night at Palacio Aguada starts at ₹21 lakh. The estate must be booked in its entirety for a minimum two-night stay.

“Palacio Aguada is offered only as a private, full-estate experience,” the official website makes it clear. With 10 suites, it can accommodate a maximum of 20 guests for intimate celebrations or a quiet vacation.

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(Also read: Step inside Pinky, Sanjay Reddy's $100 million private sea-facing Goa mansion Palacio Aguada built on 5 acres)