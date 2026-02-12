Who was Sarla Maheswari? Veteran Doordarshan anchor dies at the age of 71
Sarla Maheshwari, a veteran Doordarshan newsreader, passed away on Thursday.
Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari has died at the age of 71. Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National paid a “heartfelt tribute” to the newsreader who became a familiar voice in Indian households for nearly three decades.
“On behalf of the Doordarshan family, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Mrs Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and revered Doordarshan newsreader who carved a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality instilled a deep trust in her viewers,” the post read.
Who was Sarla Maheshwari?
According to a report by The Indian Express, Maheshwari began her career with Doordarshan in 1976 as a news announcer while pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. After applying for the news anchor role, she soon transitioned to news reading and worked with the broadcaster until 1984.
After leaving Doordarshan, Maheshwari moved to the UK, where she worked as a newsreader with the BBC until 1986. She returned to India in 1988 and rejoined Doordarshan.
Widely regarded as one of Doordarshan’s iconic anchors, Maheshwari stood out for her immense grace, simplicity and precise Hindi pronunciation. Over the years, she witnessed and was part of Indian television’s transformation from black-and-white broadcasts to colour.
Maheshwari became a regular face of national news bulletins during Doordarshan’s peak years. Her delivery remained calm, measured and formal, hallmarks of a period when news presentation emphasised clarity and restraint.
Google Trends
Sarla Maheshwari’s death also triggered a surge in online interest, with her name appearing on Google Trends. The topic recorded over 5,000 searches within a short span, reflecting a sharp spike in public curiosity following the news of her passing.
Tributes pour in
Maheshwari's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from viewers, colleagues and admirers.
Ex-Doordarshan anchor Shammi Narang expressed grief as he shared the news of the death.
"She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," Narang wrote in an X post.
"She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of. I pray that God grants her soul eternal peace and gives strength to the Maheshwari family," he added.
All India Mahila Congress described Maheshwari's death as the “end of a golden era of television journalism”. "Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come," the group said in an X post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
