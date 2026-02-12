Who was Sarla Maheswari? Veteran Doordarshan anchor dies at the age of 71

“On behalf of the Doordarshan family, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Mrs Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and revered Doordarshan newsreader who carved a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality instilled a deep trust in her viewers,” the post read.

Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari has died at the age of 71. Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National paid a “heartfelt tribute” to the newsreader who became a familiar voice in Indian households for nearly three decades.

Who was Sarla Maheshwari? According to a report by The Indian Express, Maheshwari began her career with Doordarshan in 1976 as a news announcer while pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. After applying for the news anchor role, she soon transitioned to news reading and worked with the broadcaster until 1984.

After leaving Doordarshan, Maheshwari moved to the UK, where she worked as a newsreader with the BBC until 1986. She returned to India in 1988 and rejoined Doordarshan.

Widely regarded as one of Doordarshan’s iconic anchors, Maheshwari stood out for her immense grace, simplicity and precise Hindi pronunciation. Over the years, she witnessed and was part of Indian television’s transformation from black-and-white broadcasts to colour.

Maheshwari became a regular face of national news bulletins during Doordarshan’s peak years. Her delivery remained calm, measured and formal, hallmarks of a period when news presentation emphasised clarity and restraint.