‘Who will risk their life for ₹300?’: Technician declines 23rd-floor AC service, cites safety concerns
A technician flagged unsafe AC installation on the 23rd floor, refusing service over risk and lack of safety measures.
A video of an AC technician refusing to service an outdoor unit installed dangerously outside a high rise balcony has sparked discussion on social media. The clip, shared on the Instagram handle kk_cool_comfort, shows the technician pointing out the risks involved in servicing an air conditioner unit placed far outside a balcony on the 23rd floor of a building in Kharghar.
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In the video, the technician can be heard explaining why he was not willing to take up the job, saying that such installations put workers’ lives at serious risk for a small service charge.
“Look, let me show you. The customer is asking for an AC service. If you install the outdoor unit here, on the 23rd floor, this is the Kharghar area, if you install the outdoor unit so far outside, who's going to come to your house to do it? Tell me, who would take that risk for just ₹300 to ₹400? If someone falls from there, who's going to take responsibility? Do you see this? People have no concern for safety,” he says in the clip.
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Video sparks discussion{{/usCountry}}
Video sparks discussion{{/usCountry}}
The video shows the outdoor unit mounted in a position that appears difficult to access without proper safety equipment. The technician’s remarks have resonated with several social media users, who agreed that such work should not be expected without adequate safety arrangements.{{/usCountry}}
The video shows the outdoor unit mounted in a position that appears difficult to access without proper safety equipment. The technician’s remarks have resonated with several social media users, who agreed that such work should not be expected without adequate safety arrangements.{{/usCountry}}
The clip has amassed a several reactions online, with many users supporting the technician’s decision to prioritise his safety.
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Internet reacts
One user wrote, “He is absolutely right. No amount of money is worth risking a life like this.” Another said, “People install AC units without thinking about how technicians will service them later.” A third user commented, “Builders and owners should ensure proper access before allowing such installations.” Another added, “Technicians deserve safety, respect and proper payment for risky work.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)