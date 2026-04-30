‘Who will risk their life for 300?’: Technician declines 23rd-floor AC service, cites safety concerns

A video of an AC technician refusing to service an outdoor unit installed dangerously outside a high rise balcony has sparked discussion on social media. The clip, shared on the Instagram handle kk_cool_comfort, shows the technician pointing out the risks involved in servicing an air conditioner unit placed far outside a balcony on the 23rd floor of a building in Kharghar.

A technician declined to fix an AC on a high-rise balcony, saying no one should risk their life for ₹ 300.(Instagram/kk_cool_comfort)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘AC, swimming pool, washing machine’: African student’s AMU poll speech in Hindi draws massive cheers)

In the video, the technician can be heard explaining why he was not willing to take up the job, saying that such installations put workers’ lives at serious risk for a small service charge.

“Look, let me show you. The customer is asking for an AC service. If you install the outdoor unit here, on the 23rd floor, this is the Kharghar area, if you install the outdoor unit so far outside, who's going to come to your house to do it? Tell me, who would take that risk for just ₹300 to ₹400? If someone falls from there, who's going to take responsibility? Do you see this? People have no concern for safety,” he says in the clip.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Video sparks discussion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video sparks discussion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video shows the outdoor unit mounted in a position that appears difficult to access without proper safety equipment. The technician’s remarks have resonated with several social media users, who agreed that such work should not be expected without adequate safety arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows the outdoor unit mounted in a position that appears difficult to access without proper safety equipment. The technician’s remarks have resonated with several social media users, who agreed that such work should not be expected without adequate safety arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip has amassed a several reactions online, with many users supporting the technician’s decision to prioritise his safety.

(Also read: ‘Booked a hotel for AC’: Bengaluru woman’s unique way to beat the heat goes viral)

Internet reacts

One user wrote, “He is absolutely right. No amount of money is worth risking a life like this.” Another said, “People install AC units without thinking about how technicians will service them later.” A third user commented, “Builders and owners should ensure proper access before allowing such installations.” Another added, “Technicians deserve safety, respect and proper payment for risky work.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON