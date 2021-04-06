Home / Trending / Wholesome video of specially-abled man winning life against all odds may leave you inspired
trending

Wholesome video of specially-abled man winning life against all odds may leave you inspired

The video shared on Houston’s Insta page Downs and Towns has received much love from netizens.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The image shows Houston in the clip.(Instagram/@downsandtowns)

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase several life-altering and inspiring stories experienced by people. This Instagram video of a specially-abled man named Houston is a precious addition to that category which will definitely fill your heart with pure joy. The video shared on Houston’s Insta page Downs and Towns has received much love from netizens.

The clip starts with Houston playing the role of a doctor and his parents at the time he was born. He goes on to portray the uncertainty showcased by the doctor after he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. As the video goes on, Houston details how he has gone past those questions and is now a successful photographer as well as traveler at just the age of 23.

So grab some tissues and take a look at the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman’s swift dress change during performance stuns netizens. Watch

This Twitter post about Atif Aslam’s songs translated in English is a laugh riot

‘Not funny Kevin!’: Human’s prank on doggo leaves it bamboozled

Video of elephants happily splashing in pool of mud may make you smile

Shared on April 5, the clip has garnered over 2,700 likes and several appreciative comments. People whole-heartedly lauded Houston’s talent and expressed their liking for the video with heart and fire emojis. Many pointed out how inspiring his work was.

“I'm a special education teacher and I'll be showing this to one of my down syndrome kids. I'm so glad I came across your account,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome! So inspiring,” commented another. “LOVE IT!! You’re one talented dude,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man with down syndrome instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP