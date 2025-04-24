Why did Michelle Obama miss Donald Trump’s inauguration? Former first lady opens up

Rumours about former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama getting a divorce flooded social media when she decided not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term. Months later, Michelle Obama opened up about the moment to discuss why she didn’t attend the event and how the speculations about her marriage made her feel. Michelle Obama talking about not attending Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term. (Instagram/@michelleobama)

“‘No’ is a full sentence. It’s so important to give ourselves permission to make decisions that protect our peace,” Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram as she shared a snippet from the podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson”.

Also Read: Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy date night at restaurant where ex US president dined alone

"My decision to skip the inauguration... you know what people don't realise or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me, were met with such ridicule and criticism," she said.

"People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart," she continued, adding, "While I'm here really trying to own my life and intentionally practice making the choice that was right for me."

"It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that [were] for me... that was a hard thing for me to do,” the former first lady explained.

She further shared a “trick” that she used to prepare herself to refuse to attend the event.

"It started with not having anything to wear," she said. "I mean, I had affirmatively... because I am always prepared for any funeral, anything. I walk around with the right dress, I travel with clothes just in case something pops off. So I was like, if I am not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don't even want to have a dress ready. Because it's so easy to just say, 'Let me do the right thing,'" she added.

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Michelle, you do you. That’s why we love you. Ignore the haters and the naysayers. You’re powerful, and that’s why you’re a lightning rod for them. Carry on!” Another added, “You are setting an example for us, and we are paying attention. Your agency matters, which means ours does too.”

A third joined, “Best advice I ever received… 'No’ is a complete sentence.” A fourth wrote, "Standing up for yourself sometimes requires you to take a seat. Sit back, relax, and prioritise self-care.”

In the podcast, Craig Robinson and Michelle Obama conversed with actress Taraji P Henson. In the interview, they talked about “burnout, boundaries, and healing as a black woman”.