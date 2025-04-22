Barack and Michelle Obama enjoy date night at restaurant where ex US president dined alone

Amid divorce rumours, Barack and Michelle Obama enjoyed a date night dinner at a bustling Washington, DC restaurant, the same one where the former president dined alone a few months ago sparking concern about the couple's likely separation. The couple was seen climbing down a staircase and greeting guests as they exited the Washington, DC restaurant.(Instagram/@washingtonianprobs)

After rubbishing all claims about their separation, the couple was seen waving and greeting guests at Osteria Mozza who broke into a loud applause and cheers as they walked by. They emerged from the same stairway together where the former president was seen quietly exiting during US President Donald Trump's inauguration weekend in January.

Even though Barack Obama received an equally warm welcome then, the 63-year-old former president's appearance with his wife of three decades sparked much joy for the diners.

After months of speculation, former US First Lady Michelle Obama recently addressed rumours about their marriage. Michelle Obama said she decided to take a step back from the spotlight which led to her skipping several events and raise concerns about the couple.

Speaking on Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast, Michelle Obama said that her choice to step back was seen as a reflection of their marriage.

“The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK.'And that’s the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. So much so that people, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," she said.

She explained that after her White House duties concluded and with her two daughters now grown up, she has more freedom to decide how to spend her time.

