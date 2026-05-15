'Why is Bangalore rental situation this bad?': Woman says landlord ‘randomly’ hiked rent by 4,000 a month

Bengaluru has witnessed a sharp rise in rental prices over the last few years. The city’s soaring rents and frequent tenant-landlord disputes have often sparked debates online, with many residents sharing stories of sudden rent hikes and difficult housing experiences. Now, a Bengaluru woman’s video about her landlord allegedly increasing her rent by ₹4,000 a month has once again sparked a discussion around the city’s rental crisis.

Many social media users shared similar experiences of sudden rent hikes and disputes with landlords in Bengaluru.(Instagram/@dishakaaa)

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In the clip, shared by Instagram user Dishaka, the woman claimed that her landlord initially told her she would need to vacate the apartment because his brother was moving into town and needed the flat. However, she later realised the reason may have been linked to rising rental rates in the locality.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” she said in the clip.

She further explained that the landlord owned the entire building, making the explanation seem suspicious to her. “He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Dishaka said that after further discussion, the landlord admitted that one-bedroom apartments in the area were now renting for ₹26,000 to ₹28,000 a month. “That made me realise that he wanted me to move out because he wanted more money, and the story was BS,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dishaka said that after further discussion, the landlord admitted that one-bedroom apartments in the area were now renting for ₹26,000 to ₹28,000 a month. “That made me realise that he wanted me to move out because he wanted more money, and the story was BS,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I just wanted to know if it's just me or is this really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dishaka posted the video with the caption, “why is the Bangalore rental situation this bad? do you guys have similar stories?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dishaka posted the video with the caption, “why is the Bangalore rental situation this bad? do you guys have similar stories?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to Dishaka. The article will be updated once a response is received. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to Dishaka. The article will be updated once a response is received. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)

Social media reactions

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The video quickly drew reactions, with many sharing similar experiences of sudden rent hikes and disputes with landlords in Bengaluru.

“Same happened with me few months back! Even I’m paying 2k extra now,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Very true and Bangalore for rental is not at all affordable.”

Some users, however, shared positive experiences with their landlords. “My landlord is god sent. Of all the landlords i found him a very cool person. These days it's not only about a good house it's about having a good landlord too,” read one comment.

Others said landlords often use different reasons to ask tenants to vacate. “It’s very common, my landlord said they want to sell it and out of nowhere started bringing random people to show the flat,” another user wrote.

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One comment also highlighted the issue of steep annual rent increases. “They increase according to their whims & wishes ideally they should increase 5% a year but they increase 10% 15% anything they feel they need,” the user said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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