‘Why is Goa so expensive?’ Indian traveller compares festive holiday costs with Bali and Vietnam

An Indian traveller has questioned why domestic holidays can become so expensive during the festive season, comparing the cost of a luxury stay in Goa with destinations such as Bali and Vietnam. The traveller said that, despite the higher cost of international flights, an overseas holiday can sometimes work out to a similar overall price.

Goa holiday costs compared with Bali

Goa holiday prices can rise sharply during the festive season. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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Sharing his thoughts on X, user Parimal wrote, “As a student of mathematics, I have a genuinely stupid question. Why does domestic tourism in India become more expensive exactly when everyone wants to travel?”

He compared the cost of a five-night festive-season holiday, claiming that a five-star hotel in Goa, the Northeast or other popular destinations can cost ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for the room alone. He also pointed to domestic flight fares that can become two to three times more expensive during busy travel periods.

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{{^usCountry}} “A comparable luxury resort in Vietnam, Bali or Krabi can cost around ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 for five nights,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A comparable luxury resort in Vietnam, Bali or Krabi can cost around ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 for five nights,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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While international flights cost more, Parimal argued that the overall holiday cost can still be similar when planned carefully.

“Now, at that point, what exactly is one supposed to do? Pay ₹35,000 a night to look at a swimming pool in Goa or pay ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a night to look at a swimming pool in Bali? I genuinely want to understand the economics here,” he added.

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What did social media users say?

Several users offered their explanations for the difference in prices. One person attributed it to a shortage of hotel rooms, arguing that India has far fewer hotel rooms than countries such as the US, France and the UAE.

Another user said, “Those who have made hotels have a vested interest in there being no new hotels.”

“Holidays in India have generally become very expensive,” another person commented.

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Some users also questioned the focus on Goa and suggested exploring lesser-known Indian destinations instead.

“Why plan for Goa? Why not Visakhapatnam and several similar places which are just as beautiful or more, way cheaper but not that well known or advertised?” a user wrote.

Another commenter said luxury tourism is particularly expensive, while backpacking can still be relatively affordable in India.

One user also pointed out that high prices during festive periods and major sporting events are not unique to India. “Festive season and big sports events are the worst time to travel universally, not specific to India alone,” they wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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