Goa tourism dept to shed beach-only image, showcase diverse experiences at Amritsar travel mart

Panaji, The Goa tourism department will showcase the coastal state as a diverse, year-round destination beyond its traditional beach tourism image at the India Travel Mart Amritsar 2026, which begins on Saturday.

The three-day programme will provide Goa tourism an opportunity to engage with travel agents, tour operators and other stakeholders from Punjab and the wider North Indian market, an official statement said.

According to the latest data from the tourism department, Goa recorded 61.38 lakh tourist arrivals between January and July this year, including 59.02 lakh domestic and 2.36 lakh international visitors.

"North India remains an important market for Goa, and platforms such as ITM Amritsar give us an opportunity to engage closely with the travel trade and understand the changing expectations of travellers," Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte said.

"Our focus is to present Goa not as a destination that can be reduced to a standard package, but as a destination offering different experiences for different travellers," he said.

At the travel mart, Goa Tourism will centre its destination narrative around four broad experience pillars - beach, adventure, culinary and spiritual.

While beaches will remain an important part of Goa's tourism identity, the department will highlight water-based recreation, kayaking, river and coastal activities, wellness, sunsets, dining and quieter stretches of the coastline.

The culinary proposition will focus on local cuisine, seafood and food experiences as a way of exploring Goa's history and traditions, while the spiritual segment will highlight places of worship, heritage, wellness, reflection and slow-travel experiences.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the event would also allow the department to understand the preferences of travellers from Punjab and other parts of North India.

"We want to understand what travellers from Punjab and the wider North Indian market are looking for, what kinds of experiences are driving destination choices and how we can work with our partners to create new demand for Goa," Naik said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.