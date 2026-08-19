‘Why is India so much hard work?’: Foreigner living in Bengaluru lists daily struggles, sparks discussion

A foreigner living in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion on life in India after questioning why everyday living can feel more exhausting in the country than abroad.

The woman shared her observations in a LinkedIn post titled, "Why is India so much hard work?" (PTI)

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Paula Simpson, originally from New Zealand and currently the CEO of tech-marketing startup NeonTrumpet, shared her observations in a LinkedIn post titled, "Why is India so much hard work?" She compared her experience of doing household chores in India with her life in New Zealand.

"I saw a reel from an expat Indian living in the US. She said that she cooks, she cleans, she drives herself, but she has more free time in the US than she did in India. Why?" Simpson wrote.

Explaining her perspective, Simpson said that cooking in India often involves higher expectations, with fresh and elaborate meals prepared multiple times a day. She cited making masala dosa as an example, saying it could involve preparing aloo masala, chutney, sambhar and dosa separately.

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{{^usCountry}} She also pointed to the amount of cleaning required, saying there was "more dust" in India than at home in New Zealand. Driving, she added, was another source of exhaustion because of traffic, potholes, pedestrians, animals and vehicles driving unpredictably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also pointed to the amount of cleaning required, saying there was "more dust" in India than at home in New Zealand. Driving, she added, was another source of exhaustion because of traffic, potholes, pedestrians, animals and vehicles driving unpredictably. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘Bangalore liveable, minus the traffic’: Foreigner’s praise for city’s lifestyle goes viral)

Simpson also argued that domestic help does not necessarily eliminate household work because staff still need to be managed. "If you have a maid or cook, you still need to manage them. I honestly don't think they are as much of a time-saving device as we paint them to be, especially not the ad-hoc app maids who need to be told everything from scratch," she wrote.

Further, Simpson said that another factor is the habit of shopping for fresh ingredients frequently. She contrasted this with her routine in New Zealand, where she would typically shop once a week and keep pantry staples and canned goods at home.

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She also described the noise and unpredictability of everyday life in India as exhausting. "The chaos. The noise is exhausting, even if you don't notice it," she wrote, pointing to loudspeakers, traffic and constant honking.

Simpson attributed some of the difficulty to the country's scale and the systems required to serve its huge population. "Systems have to be built for 1.4 billion people. And, that's 1.4 chaotic people who survive with jugaad and shortcuts. This creates a lot of layers of extra paperwork and chaos simply because of the volume of work and how individuals act within the system," she wrote.

"When I see Indians reluctant to move overseas because they can't afford staff there, I encourage them. It's NOT that much work," Simpson said, adding that the perceived need for domestic help can deter many women from moving abroad.

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(Also Read: Foreigner says Bengaluru is ‘living in the future’, ranks Karnataka as his favourite state)

What did social media say?

Her post sparked mixed reactions online.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I have never stayed abroad, only traveled. But the part about being permanently exhausted here is so true. Something or the other will disturb your peace."

"It all boils down to what's familiar and 'feels like home', doesn't it? If someone grows up in chaos, too much organisation can drive them nuts and vice-versa," commented another.

A third user highlighted the unpredictability of daily life, citing fluctuating traffic, queues, billing disputes, difficulties obtaining official documents and parking challenges. "We lack a systemic approach to things. And corruption is the cherry on that cake. Hence the exhaustion," they wrote.

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However, not everyone agreed with Simpson's framing. One user objected to describing 1.4 billion Indians as "chaotic people", calling the generalisation "disrespectful and naive". "India can be hard work, its still a home to many and home is always beautiful," the user wrote, while also pointing to India's hospitality and community spirit.

Another commenter said Indians often thrive precisely because of the chaos. "We thrive in this chaos. ofcourse there are issues. Like I can't even open my windows for fresh air in the night because the pack of dogs keep barking or I can never be certain of the parking at my kids school. But ... there is never a dull moment and there is always someone to talk to."

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