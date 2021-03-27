Home / Trending / ‘Why should cats have all the fun’: Video of crow’s walk prompts funny reactions
trending

‘Why should cats have all the fun’: Video of crow’s walk prompts funny reactions

“Guess the cat can rest now.... Over to the CROW WALK,” joked a Twitter user.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The image shows a scene from the video.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos involving animals and bird. One such clip, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, has now sparked laughter among people. It has also prompted them to share hilarious comments.

“I am limited edition with an attitude,” reads the caption shared along with the video. It shows a crow walking on what appears to be a railing. The bird is walking in a way that looks super stylish - like a model’s catwalk.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Holi 2021: Lucknow shop sells 14-inch-long ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ ahead of festival

Bindi Irwin names her daughter this as a tribute to her dad Steve Irwin

Woman does Marinelli bend, supports her body weight by biting onto a mouth grip

Video of huge momo served at an eatery in Delhi may leave you hungry

Since being posted, the video has gathered close to one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“Why should cats have all the fun??!!” joked a Twitter user. “Gajgamini of crows,” shared another. “Guess the cat can rest now.... Over to the CROW WALK,” joked a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny twitter video
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP