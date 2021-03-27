‘Why should cats have all the fun’: Video of crow’s walk prompts funny reactions

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos involving animals and bird. One such clip, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, has now sparked laughter among people. It has also prompted them to share hilarious comments.

“I am limited edition with an attitude,” reads the caption shared along with the video. It shows a crow walking on what appears to be a railing. The bird is walking in a way that looks super stylish - like a model’s catwalk.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, the video has gathered close to one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“Why should cats have all the fun??!!” joked a Twitter user. “Gajgamini of crows,” shared another. “Guess the cat can rest now.... Over to the CROW WALK,” joked a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

