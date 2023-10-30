Why this chicken preparation made Gordon Ramsay say his iconic ‘Idiot sandwich’ line

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 30, 2023 07:04 PM IST

“There’s a reason it’s called an air fryer, you donut,” Gordon Ramsay wrote while reacting to a video showing an unusual way of preparing chicken.

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to share a brutal and funny reaction to a person preparing a chicken dish in the air fryer. He even used his iconic ‘idiot sandwich’ line while describing his opinion about the way the dish was being prepared. Wondering what triggered the celebrity chef? A video of a person pouring water inside the air fryer basket to cook a chicken dish.

The image shows Gordon Ramsay reacting to an unusual way of chicken preparation. (Instagram/@gordongram)

“There’s a reason it’s called an air fryer you donut,” Ramsay wrote as he shared a video with a split screen. On one side, the video shows the dish being prepared; the other part captures Gordon Ramsay’s reaction to it.

Throughout the video, he keeps on yelling how that is not the way to use an air fryer. He even says that the final dish looks uncooked and inedible.

Take a look at this video of Gordon Ramsay’s reaction:

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has collected close to 4.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Omg that looks like straight food poisoning,” posted an Instagram user. “Immediately, a hell nah,” joined another. “I literally lived with people at uni who cooked like that,” shared a third.

“Sweet, sour and raw chicken,” added a fourth. “Ugh it looks like dishwater with food residue in it, I hope the chicken was cooked,” wrote a fifth. Many also commented that the person preparing chicken in an air fryer using water shouldn’t be “allowed to cook”.

About the ‘Idiot Sandwich’ line:

It is one of the most viral memes of the present times. It started with a skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden. In the parody skit titled ‘Hell’s Cafeteria’, a twist to Gordon Ramsay’s show Hell’s Kitchen, the chef is seen holding Chen Moonves' face between two pieces of bread and forcing her to call herself an ‘idiot sandwich’.

