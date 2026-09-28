‘Why waste an hour in traffic?’: Man questions need for office when employees are productive at home

A man has sparked a fresh discussion around work-from-home culture after questioning why employees need to be physically present in offices if they are meeting deadlines and delivering the expected output remotely.

A man questioned the need for office attendance when employees were already meeting deadlines and delivering results from home. (Instagram/aaketpanchal)

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Taking to Instagram, Aaket Panchal shared a video arguing that companies should focus more on productivity and results rather than where an employee is sitting while doing the work.

‘Why do you need physical presence?’

“Man, explain one thing to me: if work is getting done from home, then why do you need an employee’s physical presence in the office, brother? You want productivity, right? They're giving that to you. Take it, brother. What are you gaining by just changing the location of the chair?” Panchal said.

He also pointed to the time employees spend travelling to and from work, questioning what companies gain by making people commute when their output remains unchanged.

“If an employee is delivering 8 hours of work in 8 hours, why do you want them to invest an hour in traffic, brother? What will you even get by calling them to the office? Only their body’s location will change, not their output,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Panchal went on to say that working from home does not automatically make an employee less efficient or productive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panchal went on to say that working from home does not automatically make an employee less efficient or productive. {{/usCountry}}

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“The employee is efficient, meeting deadlines and productive. The only difference is that instead of sitting at a desk and chair, they're doing it while sitting on a sofa. The work is still getting done, isn’t it?” he added.

He further argued that as long as an employee is contributing to the company’s functioning and growth, their physical location should not be the main concern.

(Also read: ₹57 LPA WFH vs ₹84 LPA hybrid job: Madurai-based techie asks if weekly Bengaluru commute is worth it"> ₹57 LPA WFH vs ₹84 LPA hybrid job: Madurai-based techie asks if weekly Bengaluru commute is worth it)

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“Whatever the company needs to maintain the process and grow the business, they're already getting it,” Panchal said.

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The video was shared around 13 hours ago and had received limited reactions at the time of writing. Some users, however, agreed with the argument made in the clip.

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One user wrote, “He has a point.” Another said, “Work is work, wherever it gets done.” A third commented, “This is exactly why people prefer WFH.” Another user added, “Not every job needs an office.”

(Also read: Man opens up about downsides of WFH despite ‘so much freedom’: ‘It can get lonely’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)