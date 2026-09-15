Man opens up about downsides of WFH despite ‘so much freedom’: ‘It can get lonely’

Working from home may offer flexibility and freedom, but it can also come with unexpected downsides. A man has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing how remote work sometimes leaves him feeling unproductive and lonely. A man said WFH offered flexibility but often led to loneliness. (Instagram/divij.here)

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Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Divij shared a video talking about his experience of working from home and why the arrangement is not always as appealing as it sounds.

‘I tend to watch YouTube, Prime, Netflix’ In the clip, Divij admitted that while he enjoys the freedom that comes with working remotely, he often struggles to use his free time productively when there is no work to do.

"Work from home sounds amazing until I actually started doing it. Like, it's great that I have so much time, so much freedom. I'm pretty committed to it, and I love it when I'm actually doing work. But the second I don't have any work, I tend to watch YouTube, Prime, Netflix, or just waste my time. And that part feels a little unproductive and not right that I'm wasting time," he said.

He went on to speak about another downside of working from home that he believes does not get talked about enough: loneliness.

"And another thing that nobody really talks about is how lonely it can get. Like no one to randomly talk to or some random conversations or a little chai break with someone, a little bit of laughing. And then I realize that work from home does offer a lot of freedom, but it comes with a fair share of cons with it."

The video was shared with the caption, "Caveats work from home."

Watch the clip here: