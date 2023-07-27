‘Why’s GPT-4 a better husband than I am’: Man’s post sparks chatter

GPT-4 by OpenAI has created a chatter among people since its launch. The multimodal large language model is being used by various people across the world for varied purposes. Be it assisting in research papers or using it to write good captions for social media to even letters, people are testing its limits. Among them is a Reddit user who used the platform to ask questions about how to appease his angry wife. And after reading the results produced by GPT-4, he took to Reddit to share the replies. He even went on to mention that GPT-4 seems to be ‘better husband’ than he is.

A part of the conversation between a husband and GPT-4. (Reddit/@accidentallywinning)

“Why’s GPT a better husband than I am?” the Reddit user wrote. He also shared a screenshot that shows his conversation with GPT-4. In one of the questions, he asked the application how to apologise to his wife for a certain incident. In another, he asked the AI platform to write a text message to send to his wife.

Take a look at this post to read GPT-4’s replies to questions by a husband about his wife:

While some shared hilarious comments while reacting to the post, others expressed their disapproval. They argued that these are simple things that a husband should already be doing without the help of GPT.

How Reddit users reacted to the GPT4-related post by a husband:

“I’ve used ChatGPT to help me write every Mother’s Day card, anniversary card, birthday card etc for the last year,” shared a Reddit user. “If this is serious, your poor wife,” posted another. “ChatGPT, truly every husband’s best personal assistant,” joked a third. “Doesn’t seem that hard if you're heading out without telling her where you're going or can’t figure out how to ask her if she’s okay when she doesn’t respond. I wouldn’t say the bar is low, I’d say it’s in the basement,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared some 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. What are your thoughts on the husband’s GPT-related post?

