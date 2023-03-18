Man asks GPT-4 to launch a business with $100 budget, shares what happens next

For many who wish to become entrepreneurs, developing a strong business idea and making a model for it can be challenging. But what if an artificial intelligence (AI) bot made that idea for you? Sounds a bit unbelievable, right? Well recently, a man put GPT-4 to the test to check if it can actually help make him launch a business. A man asked GPT-4 to create a profitable business for him.(Pexels)

For the unversed, ChatGPT's developer, OpenAI, has unveiled GPT-4, a potent artificial intelligence model. The AI chatbot has gained attention since its release. Many people are testing out its abilities. Among those who put it to test isCircus Dot Fish founder Jackson Fall.

Jackson Fall provided GPT-4 with a budget of $100 (approximatelyRs. 8000) and a set of instructions.He asked the bot to turn the $100 into as much money as possible. He also instructed the bot not to give any ideas that are illegal or involve manual labour.

Once he gave the instructions, the AI asked Fall to set up an 'affiliate marketing site making content around eco-friendly or sustainable living products.' The AI even came up with a logo.

Further, the bot gave Fall instructions on how to design the website's layout and gave suggestions on the content.

Once everything was set up, including the budget for advertisement, the website was made live.

On day one, Fall claimed that the website had a cash total of $163.84 (approximatelyRs. 8200.) He also gave a breakdown of his earnings.

The story doesn't end here! Once the website was running, GPT-4 even gave a performance review to Fall.

These tweets were shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 17 million times. Many have even commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I fully expect you to be a millionaire by 2.34 pm tomorrow." Another person added, "Right, that's it. I'm going to copy with the same budget. Let's race. See you at the finish line." "Well, my friend, congratulations on entering your Evil genius era," posted a third.