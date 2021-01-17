Wildlife officer removes bird feeder stuck on deer's neck, garners praise

A particular Wildlife officer from Colorado, US is getting praised by many for his efforts in rescuing a deer who had a 10-pound plastic bird feeder stuck on its neck. Learning more about officer Joe Nicholson's actions may make you want to do a slow clap for him too.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region shared these images on their official Twitter account. The caption shared alongside the two photographs reads, "Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson was able to remove this 10-pound plastic bird feeder on the neck of this mule deer near Pine on Saturday".

The first picture shows two deers out in nature. One of the two animals has the said bird feeder around its neck.

The second snapshot shows the officer briefly subduing the animal to get the plastic tub off its head whilst the other deer watches at a distance.

