Will you be able to solve this challenging maths puzzle?

Are you someone who enjoys solving maths puzzles? They can be really challenging at times and finding their solutions can be extremely fun. So, if you think you are good at maths, we have a question that might leave you working your mind. Maths question to solve.(Instagram/@mathsquiz)

The question reads “If 17+17= 2895, 18+18=3245, 19+19=3615, then how much is 23+23?” The question also has four options out of which you have to choose the correct answer. The four options are- a) 4005, b) 2565, c)5295, and d)5765. This question was shared on Instagram by user @mathsquiz.

Take a look at this maths puzzle below:

This post was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked several times and many have also responded with the answer to this question. Were you able to find the solution? If not, let us tell you what others have guessed as the answer. Many people in the post’s comments section wrote that option C, which is 5295 is the correct answer. What do you think about this puzzle?

