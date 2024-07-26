 Will your 9-to-5 job be extinct by 2034? LinkedIn co-founder's prediction on future of work is viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Will your 9-to-5 job be extinct by 2034? LinkedIn co-founder's prediction on future of work is viral

Edited by Shylaja Varma
Jul 26, 2024 09:45 AM IST

An old interview of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicting the future of work is viral on X.

An old interview with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman predicting that conventional jobs will become a thing of the past has re-surfaced on social media.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman said a person might work in multiple industries in their career. (Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash)
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman said a person might work in multiple industries in their career. (Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash)

"You may not only work at multiple companies in your career. You may work at multiple industries. Industries are changing. Your growing path changes. You may not actually do a lot of your work," Hoffman said.

"You may be working in the gig economy. You may have two or three gigs. All of these things are the directional changes for what we've seen in the workforce for the last few decades."

Neal Taparia, an Indian-American entrepreneur and investor, shared the clip from Hoffman's interview.

“Your 9-to-5 job is dying. By 2034, it'll be extinct. That's Reid Hoffman's latest prediction – the founder of LinkedIn who predicted the rise of social media in 1997,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Will your 9-to-5 job be extinct by 2034? LinkedIn co-founder's prediction on future of work is viral
