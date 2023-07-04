Wimbledon shares striking poster featuring Kerala’s snake boat race

After Chelsea FC, the English football club made a virtual tour of the serene backwaters of Kerala’s Alappuzha, the social media handles of Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, shared a poster featuring Kerala’s famous boat race. This comes after the Wimbledon championship, held in London, coincided with the commencement of the boat race season in Kerala on July 3.

Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and others rowing boats in Kerala’s backwaters. (Twitter/Wimbledon)

“Kerala ‘emoji of a handshake’ London. Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting The 2023 Wimbledon Championships?” reads a tweet shared by the Twitter handle of Wimbledon, along with a poster. The poster features several top-ranking tennis players, including Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz, rowing snake boats in the backwaters of Kerala.

After the tweet gained significant traction on the micro-blogging site, the Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism reposted it and wrote, “Wimbledon smashes it as the boat race season opens in Kerala. Kerala ‘emoji of a handshake’ London.” Alongside, they added hashtags #Wimbledon, #BackwaterGrandPrix and #SnakeBoatRace.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Since being shared on July 3, Wimbledon’s tweet has accumulated over 94,300 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Great way to acknowledge a great tournament and a tourist paradise, Kerala,” expressed an individual. Another added, “What a surprise,” commented another. A third wrote, “@Wimbledon welcome to God’s own country.” “Wow. A big thank you from Kerala,” added a fourth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail