What is Curse of 35 in China? A dreaded age for employees

Imagine you’re over 30 years of age and have been working for a few years. It is natural for you to expect that it is good time for you professionally and you will be comfortable reaching some personal milestones that you may have set for yourself. That apparently is not the case if you are working in China and approaching the age of 35. On the contrary, it is considered a dreaded age that may leave you unemployed. Referred to as ‘Curse of 35’, it is a situation where many organisations in China reportedly don’t want workers who are above the age of 35. Many Chinese employees are pausing decisions about career, marriage and children due to 'Curse of 35' (representational image). (Unsplash/@Scott Graham)

What is Curse of 35?

It seems in China the 30s are the new 60s as many companies are capping their hiring age for most civil servant positions at 35, reports The New York Times. With age discrimination not illegal in the country, this issue is reportedly on the rise. More and more companies are looking to to hire younger people as they are “less expensive” as compared to older professionals.

How is it affecting social and personal life?

People above the age of 35 are not only fearing job loss but are afraid to fulfil certain goals in their lives - be it buying a house or getting married or even having kids. According to The New York Times, people have paused their big decisions about career, marriage and children because they are unable to afford it.

How is Chinese social media reacting to this?

Chinese social media is filled with various posts about this prevalent fear, reports The New York Times. “Too old to work at 35 and too young to retire at 60. Stay away from homeownership, marriage, children, car ownership, traffic and drugs, and you’ll own happiness, freedom and time,” reads a post on a social media platform in China that went viral. And, it is just one of the many posts that talks about the widespread belief of the Curse of 35 among Chinese white-collar workers.

