Woman accidentally sends money to a stranger, then this happened

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared how she accidentally sent money to the wrong number and what the stranger did next. Since she shared about the incident on the micro-blogging platform, it has gone viral. Many people commented that they appreciated the kindness of the stranger.

Screenshot of the conversation between the woman and the stranger. (Twitter/@medusaflower )

"I sent money to the wrong number and met someone as crazy and nice as can be. For a minute, I was sweating," wrote X handle @medusaflower as she shared the post. @medusaflower also posted a picture of her conversation with the stranger. (Also Read: Transferred funds to wrong bank account? Here's what you should do)

The snapshot shows how @medusaflower realised she sent the money to the wrong number and asked for it back. The stranger first jokingly shares that they will not return the money, however, the person soon sends it back.

Take a look at the post shared by @medusaflower here:

This post was shared on September 8. Since being posted, it has received more than 67,000 views. The post also has more than 500 likes and several comments. Many people appreciated the stranger's kindness.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "There are always some good people in the world."

A second commented, "Always nice when people restore one’s faith in humanity!"

"Once, a lady sent me a big amount, and then she called me, her voice was really shaking. I said her, Aap itna ghabra kyu rahi ho? Bus ek minute ruk jaye [Why are you scared? Please give me one minute]. I returned her money, and since then, we have been in contact, and she often shares her personal problems with me," shared a third.

A fourth said, "I believe that should be a very normal and decent thing to do. How can someone use money that's not one's own?"

A fifth posted, "'I was happy for a bit,' the honesty in that sentence itself is amazing. [The money return is the ultimate act of honesty though.]"

