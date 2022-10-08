Transferred funds to wrong bank account? Here's what you should do

Internet banking has made banking services, including sending money from one account to another, a matter of a few seconds. However, one has to be very careful while transferring the amount because if the sender enters wrong details, he/she may transfer the funds to an entirely different account.

Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) puts the onus of entering the correct details, including beneficiary details, on the person initiating the transfer.

“Responsibility to provide correct inputs in the payment instructions, particularly the beneficiary account number information, rests with the remitter/originator. While the beneficiary’s name shall be compulsorily mentioned in the instruction request, and carried as part of the funds transfer message, reliance will be only on the account number for the purpose of affording credit," as per the RBI.

What to do if funds sent to wrong beneficiary?

Firstly, if a receiver's details, such as Mobile Money Identification Number (MMID) and mobile number are incorrect, then there's a high possibility of the transaction being rejected.

However, if the money does get sent to a beneficiary other than the intended receiver, then follow these steps:

(1.) Inform your bank about the wrong transaction, and call the customer care. Also, since you may have to visit the branch physically, note down the transaction's date and time, your account number and that of the unintended receiver.

(2.) Visit the branch and submit a written application about the wrong transfer. If necessary, attach a screenshot with the application.

(3.) Acting as a facilitator, your branch will provide you details of the bank in which the recipient has his/her account. If accounts are of the same bank, then you may check with the beneficiary directly and ask for a reversal.

(4.) However, in case of different banks, visit the recipient's branch with written, e-mail communication and screenshots. The branch may may call the incorrect beneficiary and request that the credit be re-transferred to the remitter.

