Woman allegedly harassed by Kochi auto drivers ‘few metres away from a police station’ for booking Uber

A man alleged that his wife was harassed by a group of auto-rickshaw drivers in Kochi’s Palarivattom for booking an Uber instead of using their services. He expressed his disbelief, stating that he thought such incidents were limited to cities like Bengaluru and never expected it to happen in his hometown. His post sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences and stories. A Kochi man's post about his wife being harassed by local auto drivers for booking an Uber has gone viral. (Unsplash/anphotos)

“As the title suggests, my wife was heading home after work and booked an Uber auto near Palarivattom round. After she got into the Uber auto and gave the driver the pin number for the ride, the next thing she sees is a bunch of auto drivers surrounding her vehicle,” he wrote. The man then explained that the drivers surrounded her and started fighting, with the Uber driver blaming her for booking a cab.

The auto drivers then allegedly forced her to cancel the ride despite her protests. The man concluded the post by mentioning that the incident occurred just a “few meters away” from a local police station.

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “Taking video/photos of the issue and complaining to authorities or sharing with the media is the only option.” Another added, “Tell her to carry pepper spray. Next time they surround her, spray it on their face. It's not like these guys are going to complain to the police. Even if they do can't she say that it was in self defence due to harassment and them not letting her go. They harassed her and it's not like she did anything illegal so wouldn't the law be by her side?”

A third commented, “Just curious here, what if you actually cancel the uber, get in their auto, let them take you to the location and then refuse to pay? What can they do? Complaint to the police that the customer isn’t paying for a service the driver forced them to take without their willingness?? Let them call the police, convince them of your situation, and yes, at the end you pay the driver but they definitely gonna think twice before doing that again.” The OP replied, “I don't think these people are afraid to get physical with you if the need arises. If it was me I would have walked to a metro station rather than go with them but my wife was scared and went along with them unfortunately.”

A fourth wrote, “So this is something that keeps happening in Kerala these days. The only solution is when they start harassing you just tell them you are calling the cops and will only discuss in front of them. Most of the time from what I have seen/heard they just vanished into thin air after that. Give it a try next time.”