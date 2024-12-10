'Good kisser': Uber driver's bizarre achievement goes viral after rider’s compliment

Cab hailing apps usually have a rating system which allows both riders and drivers to rate their experiences with one another to help fostering accountability and ensure a high standard of service. Apart from being rated out of 5 stars, the drivers can usually get compliments like "Excellent Service" or "Great Conversation." Apart from this, passengers can leave their own comments about their driver which will help future customers adjudge their service. The screengrab showed the driver has completed 10,138 trips with a high 4.96 rating out of 5 in eight years of driving with Uber. (X/@s20_a_)

One such compliment offered to an Uber driver has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The screengrab showing the profile of an Uber driver named Mohammed has left the internet in stitches due to one peculiar comment he received for his service.

The screengrab showed the driver has completed 10,138 trips with a high 4.96 rating out of 5 in eight years of driving with Uber. He received compliments from passengers for his excellent service, great conversational skills as well as good music. But one comment left by a customer grabbed the eye of social media users.

"Great kisser," read the top comment left eight years ago. "Mohammed moving kinda crazy," read the caption of the viral post on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Love trolling Uber drivers’

The post amused many social media users who were surprised to see the cab driver get the unusual compliment. Several of them did not even notice the comment till after they reshared the post and were just impressed by his service statistics. "I was impressed by his 1250+ trips a year, until i saw the note," wrote one of them.

"I was impressed by the amount of trips and was thinking 'good job!' Then looked down," explained another user. "I left this review for Mohammed, I love trolling my Uber Drivers," joked one user.

"No wonder it’s the most popular boys name in the UK now," said another user, referencing a recent survey that revealed that Muhammad had become the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales for the first time.