Woman alleges failing job interview for being overweight: ‘If you can’t manage your fat…’

A shocking social media post has ignited a massive debate on global hiring ethics after a woman alleged that her friend failed a job interview in Korea solely for being overweight. A viral X post claimed that the interviewer boldly told the candidate, "If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?" This blunt rejection has stunned people, sparking a flood of shared experiences about facing discrimination due to beauty standards.

An X post about a job seeker has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Omg Korea is soooo savage,” an X user wrote, adding, “My friend failed her job interview in Korea and she said it's because she was overweight... Apparently, the interviewer said ‘If you can't even manage your fat, how will you manage a job?’ WTHHHHH.”

The individual continued, “Do they really say those things straight up to the job applicants?”

A post shared by an X user.

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “No one calls me chubby in the UK , including my English husband. But as soon as I land in S.Korea, I am really chubby in the eyes of S.Koreans, including my family. They shake their heads and tell me straight, ‘You need to lose weight'.” Another expressed, “Typical Asian culture. I was overweight when I was a teenager. The whole family, including my parents, called me fat in front of everyone. It was brutal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “No one calls me chubby in the UK , including my English husband. But as soon as I land in S.Korea, I am really chubby in the eyes of S.Koreans, including my family. They shake their heads and tell me straight, ‘You need to lose weight'.” Another expressed, “Typical Asian culture. I was overweight when I was a teenager. The whole family, including my parents, called me fat in front of everyone. It was brutal.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third commented, “Korea really has zero filter sometimes. The fact that interviewers can openly comment on your weight like that is actually insane. Imagine preparing for a job interview and leaving with emotional damage instead.” A fourth wrote, “I don't think our body truly reflects our ability to work and contribute to the company tho, there can be underlying medical reasons too to consider.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)