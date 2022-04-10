Woman asks her mom to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. Watch her reaction

It is every parent’s dream to want to see their child all grown up and doing the things that they have always wanted them to do. These things can range from anything between them securing their dream job to finally getting married to the person they love. This video that has recently been shared by Good News Correspondent on their Instagram page shows exactly that kind of a moment but with an emotional twist.

This video has left many netizens reaching for the tissues and is likely to have the same effect on you as well. The video opens to show how a woman makes the sweet gesture of asking her mother to be the one who walks her down the aisle on the day of her wedding. And the super cute and emotional reaction on part of her mother is what has been putting a smile on people's faces ever since this video has been posted.

It comes with text inserts and a caption that helps people understand what exactly is happening in this video. It reads, “Asking her mom to walk her down the aisle for her wedding day. (...) My mom raised me as a single mother. I wouldn't imagine sharing this moment with anyone else."

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop relating to this story and admiring this sweet gesture on part of the woman. It has also received more than 33,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “My mum walked me down the aisle, that was 24 years ago and she had just finished her last chemo treatment 6 months before. She is 82 now and going strong. We have a double celebration every year, she is my best friend.” “My daughter had me walk her down the aisle too. Such a joy!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “There is nothing like the love from a mother!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it bring a smile to your face?

