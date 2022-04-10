Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman asks her mom to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. Watch her reaction
trending

Woman asks her mom to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. Watch her reaction

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a woman asks her mother to be the person walking her down the aisle on the day of her wedding.
The mother's reaction after her daughter asked her to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. (instagram/@goodnewscorrespondent)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 02:00 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

It is every parent’s dream to want to see their child all grown up and doing the things that they have always wanted them to do. These things can range from anything between them securing their dream job to finally getting married to the person they love. This video that has recently been shared by Good News Correspondent on their Instagram page shows exactly that kind of a moment but with an emotional twist.

This video has left many netizens reaching for the tissues and is likely to have the same effect on you as well. The video opens to show how a woman makes the sweet gesture of asking her mother to be the one who walks her down the aisle on the day of her wedding. And the super cute and emotional reaction on part of her mother is what has been putting a smile on people's faces ever since this video has been posted.

It comes with text inserts and a caption that helps people understand what exactly is happening in this video. It reads, “Asking her mom to walk her down the aisle for her wedding day. (...) My mom raised me as a single mother. I wouldn't imagine sharing this moment with anyone else."

RELATED STORIES

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop relating to this story and admiring this sweet gesture on part of the woman. It has also received more than 33,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “My mum walked me down the aisle, that was 24 years ago and she had just finished her last chemo treatment 6 months before. She is 82 now and going strong. We have a double celebration every year, she is my best friend.” “My daughter had me walk her down the aisle too. Such a joy!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “There is nothing like the love from a mother!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it bring a smile to your face?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wedding viral instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP