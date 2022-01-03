Woman asks mom for pics of childhood doll house, they look like horror movie set

Growing up, a lot of people often tend to think about the toys that they grew up playing with. This Twitter user, similarly, got to thinking about her childhood doll house and asked her mom to send her some pictures of it. However, the pictures that she received were nothing short of scary!

“Asked my mum to send me some pics of my childhood doll house and it turns out she is some sort of horror cinematographer,” reads the caption that accompanies the photos. The pics show the rooms from the doll house. The first one is a bath, with some vintage wallpaper. The second one shows a stairway that looks like it’s been run down due to the lack of a playmate. The third one is like a living room without any furniture - as if nobody has lived in the house for years.

The photos indeed look eerily close to that of a horror movie set and the woman justifiably calls her mom a ‘horror cinematographer’.

Take a took at the tweet right here:

Since being shared on Twitter on January 2, this post has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes and several comments from people on the microblogging site.

An individual even went to the extent of editing in a ghost-like entity in the photo:

“Girl, this the opening of Hereditary,” reads a comment that references the 2018 horror movie. “What game is this?” jokingly asked another. “You should make a stop-motion animation film using your childhood dollhouse as the set,” suggested a third.

What are your thoughts on this scary doll house?

