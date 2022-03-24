Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman asks Twitter where to get Shah Rukh Khan's necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dharma Productions delivers
trending

Woman asks Twitter where to get Shah Rukh Khan's necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dharma Productions delivers

In a stroke of luck, Twitter user Harnidh wanted Shah Rukh Khan's ‘cool’ necklace and Dharma Productions just delivered it to her.
The ‘cool’ necklaces, identical to the one worn by Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (twitter/@chiaseedpuddin)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 07:34 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

No dream is too big and for this Twitter user named Harnidh, it has recently been proved especially true. Around four days ago, she took to Twitter in order to ask a simple question to her followers. She really wanted to know how she could get hold of a necklace that had been worn by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

To the poster’s surprise, she ended up receiving a reply from the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions itself. We won't give a much so take a look at her tweet and the reply that she received from Dharma Productions right here:

RELATED STORIES

Soon enough, she actually ended up receiving two necklaces that look very similar to the one worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Harnidh then took to Twitter to narrate this surprising incident and wrote, "How it started and how it’s going…this made me smile SO HARD! Thank you for making a girl's silly dream come true." She also tagged Dharma Productions in the post.

The post has been shared on Twitter on March 23 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't believe Harnidh’s luck and congratulated her. The tweet has also received more than 1,500 likes so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “Good things happening to good people, so yay!” “This is so damn cool. Cannot wait to see you sport this,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Can you ask for a few more and squirrel them away for me? Can grab one on my next India trip lol.”

What are your thoughts on this gesture by Dharma Productions? Would you like to try your luck similarly?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan dharma productions viral twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP