Woman becomes police sketch artist after stranger tried killing her ‘for fun’. 69-year-old shares her story

Specific incidents in people’s lives often influence the career they choose. For 69-year-old Lois Gibson, that decision came after a horrific incident. She decided to lend a hand to law enforcement and become a police sketch artist after a stranger tried to strangle her for fun when she was just 21. Years later, “The World’s Most Successful Forensic Artist” opens up about her profession and more. The image shows a woman who became a police sketch artist after her brush with death. (Instagram/@60secdocs)

The video of Gibson was posted on the Instagram page 60 Second Docs. This page aims to highlight stories of extraordinary people from around the world by sharing short videos that are 60 seconds long.

“In 1971, a stranger tried to strangle Lois Gibson to death, but she escaped with her life. The incident fueled a passion for justice in her, and she pursued a career as a police sketch artist. Lois now works with witnesses and her sketches have put over 1,000 criminals in jail. She holds the title of The World’s Most Successful Forensic Artist,” the page added while sharing the video.

In the video, Gibson recalls her near-death experience and shares how, after it, she realised that she wanted to help police find the perpetrators who harm others. In her career, she has sketched pictures of several criminals, including people accused of murder and rape.

Take a look at her video here:

Sketch artists, who ideally should have a background in art and anatomy, help law enforcement by creating probable sketches based on the description given by the witnesses. They also have to take special courses to perform their jobs accurately.

