Reality TV star suffers near-death allergic reaction on Emirates flight after eating curry

Jack Fowler, a reality TV star who featured on Love Island, had a traumatic and near-death experience when he was flying with Emirates. Fowler, 28, has a severe nut allergy and informed about it to the flight attendant who was serving him food. Trusting the attendant, he opted for a chicken meal, and "immediately his throat closed up, and breathing became extremely difficult," as the dish, in fact, contained nuts. Upon landing, Fowler was taken to the hospital. Jack Fowler and an Emirates staff with oxygen tank. (Instagram)

In an Instagram post, he detailed his experience and wrote, "I told a flight attendant I couldn't breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry again. It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry’". (Also Read: Emirates' 4 am call to father of Indian girl who missed her flight in Dubai: 'Not for a moment was I concerned')

He further added, "This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen). I told the flight supervisor, 'If you don't land this plane soon, I will die on this plane'. This then leads to the pilot speeding up the journey."

In the end of his post, he also tagged Emirates and said that the airlines is not "good enough". He also held them responsible for the incident.

In response to the incident, an Emirates spokesperson told Khaleej Times, "While Emirates aims to cater to customers with specific needs by offering a variety of special meals that cover medical, dietary, and religious requirements, we cannot guarantee a nut-free in-flight environment. We urge travellers with dietary or other medical requirements to check our website and consult their doctor before travel." (Also Read: ‘Emirates was ready with hotel bookings’: Indian CEO after missing flight in Dubai)

The news outlet also informed passengers that the airlines warned them that there was a chance that other passengers would bring nut-containing food and that the air conditioning system and other surfaces of the aircraft might pick up traces of nut residue. Emirates requested that passengers pick a specific diet from its selection of dietary meals rather than the on-board menu. Online reservations for dietary meals are accepted up to 24 hours before departure.