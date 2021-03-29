Woman blows raspberry on pet parrot’s tummy, its reaction is super sweet. Watch

If you’re looking for a sweet video, this clip of a woman blowing raspberries on her pet parrot’s tummy may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video may leave you smiling and happy.

The video is shared on an Instagram profile called “facebeak” which is managed by the pet parent of two beautiful parrots named Vonnegut and Schiele. “Have you ever seen anyone more excited about a simple raspberry on a tummy? Pure joy!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a text on the screen which reads, “My bird Vonnegut loves when I blow raspberries on his tummy.”

We won’t give away much, take a look at the cute video:

Since being posted on March 28, the video has gathered over 5,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Adorable and so connected to you,” wrote an Instagram user. “So darn cute,” shared another. “This made my day! I love me some vonny [Vonnegut] love action!!! My fav!! And he’s so smart! You’re doing such an amazing job with them,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON