Woman breaks down as stranger helps her because she is reminded of her son

Kindness is a virtue that is most selfless. Little acts of kindness can really make someone’s day as almost everyone is going through a tough time and you never know what people are dealing with. Videos of strangers helping each other are always a treat to watch as it restores the faith in humanity and makes us feel good about the world. Like this video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, which shows a stranger helping an elderly woman load groceries into her car. The ending of the video will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

In the video, a man is seen helping an elderly woman load groceries into her car. She also has a breakdown because she lost her son recently and she got reminded of him because he used to help her in doing this chore. The man is then seen comforting the woman and giving her a hug.

“This man helped a stranger load her groceries into her car only to find out that she recently lost her son who would usually helped her with that. She really needed that hug. Be kind,” says the caption of the video.

The video, which was uploaded just seven hours ago, has already received more than one million views.

Watch the wholesome video below:

People were left teary-eyed and heartbroken by the video and left emotional comments.

“Her son sent him,” said an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “And here I am crying at the gym. Such good people in this world,” said another. A third commented that, “God sends us angels disguised as people.”

What do you think about this act of kindness?