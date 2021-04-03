Home / Trending / Woman builds chair where pets and their humans can sit together. Watch
trending

Woman builds chair where pets and their humans can sit together. Watch

Twitter user Simone Giertz shared the video along with the caption “I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The image shows the chair.(YouTube/@Simone Giertz)

A video of a chair where humans and their pets can sit together is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

Twitter user Simone Giertz shared the video along with the caption “I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you.” The clip shows how the chair accommodates humans and their pets. In the video Giertz also mentions how she came up with the idea and it has everything to do with her very ‘needy’ dog.

Take a look at the video which till now has gathered more than 4.6 million views.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra posts Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma will soon get her own home-workspace

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding clip is filled with love and fun

Elon Musk’s old ‘bankwupt’ picture goes viral again, he reacts

Dog steals reporter’s microphone on live TV in Russia, becomes star of the show

Giertz, while replying to her own post, also shared a YouTube link. It is a longer version of her video and also shows how she crafted the chair. “My dog would really prefer it if I turned myself into a dog bed. Since I'm not too keen on that project, I built her a chair instead,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

People on both the posts shared similar reactions. While some were left surprised, many wanted to buy her creation.

“Do you have one for my dog?” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

Here’s what some others shared:

“You're so imaginative when designing things,” wrote a YouTube user. “My dog deserves someone this crafty but has me instead,” joked another.

What do you think of the chair?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video

Related Stories

trending

This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP