Woman buys special bed for dog but how she uses it is adorable yet hilarious

Dogs mean a lot to their humans and they want to make their life easier and comfortable. Many times, humans buy things for their pet dogs so that they can relax comfortably but their pooches have other ideas and things don’t always go as planned. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows what happened when a woman bought a special bed for her dog. The video is hilarious yet adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account emily.childs on June 3. It has received more than 10.7 million views so far, making it viral. “Bought the dog a special bed so she can stay out of the sun,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a bed with a cloth above so that the dog can lie comfortably in the sun. However, instead of lying on the bed, the dog is seen laying beneath it. “Mission failed successfully,” says another text insert with a thumb’s up emoji at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also prompted netizens to post various comments.

“Have the exact same bed and my dog did the same thing,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “What an adorable overly priced umbrella. I hope he gets the hang of it. Too cute,” wrote another. “Haha, my neighbours bought their dog a playhouse for the terrace and she ate it on the first day,” said a third. “That grass is probably nice and cool,” reads another comment.

What do you think about this adorable yet hilarious video of the dog?