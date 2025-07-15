Woman claims manager rejects job candidates for being 'too rich': 'Can easily take advantage'

An employee took to social media to share a shocking revelation about their manager, claiming that she openly admitted to rejecting job candidates based on their financial status, preferring to hire those who are "desperate" and reliant on the income. The manager reportedly believed the applicant “would not take the job seriously”.(Unsplash)

According to the anonymous Reddit post, the employee working in Germany said that their manager refused to hire a qualified applicant because she discovered that the candidate came from a wealthy Swedish family. The manager reportedly believed the applicant “would not take the job seriously” since she wouldn’t be worried about paying rent.

“This sparked a conversation where my manager quite openly admitted not wanting to hire people who are, in her mind, too well off for the job. Because in a nutshell, they are not panicking every moment of the day about losing their livelihood," she added.

The employee said that the manager’s apparent preference for hiring people who are struggling financially was to ensure that they could be manipulated. “She wants people to be desperate and in a situation where she can easily take advantage of them. This is extremely alarming, especially concerning the hiring situation," the post read.

“In my mind, no one should receive nepo baby treatment or prioritisation in hiring based on their finances or lack of it’s stupid,” they added.

The post has sparked widespread discussion online, with many commenters pointing out that hiring someone because they are financially desperate can lead to exploitative work environments. "She wants people in or close to dire straits so she can abuse them. Simple. I have seen this before it doesn’t end well," said one user.

Another added, "Companies don't hire you from the goodness of their heart, they're hiring you because you're desperate and the fear of being homeless keeps you in line."