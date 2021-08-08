Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you

In an amazing video, a woman has created art with the help of ocean waves and left netizens amazed at the end result. Shared on Instagram by Yasmin, the abstract piece of art may make your imagination run free just like the ocean.

The recording starts with Yasmin putting a few dollops of paint on a piece of white paper. She then holds the paper inside the ocean as some waves wash off the colours while forming a pattern. The scene then transitions to Yasmin creating some incredible shapes and characters with the smudged paint. “Please don’t use toxic paint while trying this,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 17 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 28,000 views and several amazed reactions. Netizens loved the idea and shared numerous art requests for Yasmin. Many simply couldn’t stop praising the beautiful splash of colours on the paper.

“Mind blowing! Next level creativity,” wrote an Instagram user. “The concept is so beautiful. I’m totally taken aback with this piece,” commented another.

“This looks amazing!” Said another. A few netizens however pointed out that putting paint in the ocean was not at all environment friendly. To which Yasmin replied that she used child friendly and skin safe paint. She further mentioned that she will keep in mind that the colours are plastic based and use a ziplock bag next time.

What do you think of this incredible art?

