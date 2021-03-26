Home / Trending / Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics
trending

Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics

Brittany Walsh set the record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet - 12.31 meters.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The image shows record holder Brittany Walsh.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to their various social media platforms to share tales of incredible records made by people from all across the world. Their recent post on Instagram is about one such a record holder Brittany Walsh. She created a record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet.

“A performer for over 11 years, Brittany Walsh set the record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet - 12.31 meters. Having previously competed as a gymnast internationally, Brittany has since been honing her acrobatic skills in theatre and circus shows. She fired the arrow from 12.31 m (40 ft 4 in) and hit a target with a radius of 30.4 cm (1 ft) almost dead centre,” GWR wrote while sharing the post. The share is complete with a few images of Walsh.

Take a look at the post:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man struggles in water while rescuing dog, a surfer saves both

Gymnasts’ coordinated practice routine is oddly satisfying to watch

Mumbai Police shares mask-related post with Zack Snyder's Justice League twist

Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch

The post, since being shared nearly nine hours ago, has received close to 23,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered all sorts of comments from people. There were many who dropped fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Legend,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t even do a handstand,” shared another. “It is so wonderful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records instagram

Related Stories

trending

Man moonwalks with football on head for over 32 feet to create record. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP