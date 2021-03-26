Woman creates record for furthest arrow shot using feet. See pics

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to their various social media platforms to share tales of incredible records made by people from all across the world. Their recent post on Instagram is about one such a record holder Brittany Walsh. She created a record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet.

“A performer for over 11 years, Brittany Walsh set the record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet - 12.31 meters. Having previously competed as a gymnast internationally, Brittany has since been honing her acrobatic skills in theatre and circus shows. She fired the arrow from 12.31 m (40 ft 4 in) and hit a target with a radius of 30.4 cm (1 ft) almost dead centre,” GWR wrote while sharing the post. The share is complete with a few images of Walsh.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared nearly nine hours ago, has received close to 23,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered all sorts of comments from people. There were many who dropped fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Legend,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t even do a handstand,” shared another. “It is so wonderful,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?