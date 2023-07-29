Woman dances inside train, leaves onlookers baffled

Dancing or making reels inside public transportation may cause inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Time and again transport authorities, across the nation, have issued warnings against such activities. However, there are still videos on the internet that show people doing just that. One such video shows a woman dancing inside a train.

The image shows a woman dancing inside a train. (Instagram/@seemakanojiya87)

Blogger Seema Kanojiya posted the video without any caption on Instagram. The video opens to show the woman standing inside a sleeper coach. Soon, she starts jumping and dancing while going back and forth in the small passage inside a coach. People around her are seen glancing at her with baffled expressions on their faces.

Take a look at this video that shows a woman dancing inside a train:

The video was shared some six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 3,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some praised her performance, others were not happy about her dancing inside a train. Also, people reacted with varied emotions - from heart to laughing out loud emojis.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video of a woman dancing inside a train:

“Nice dance,” posted an Instagram user. “Ye kya tha [What was that],” commented another. “Not a good place to dance,” added a third. “Very nice,” joined a fourth. “People need to stop dancing inside public transport,” wrote a fifth.

Back in May, another Instagram user left people irked after she shared a video that showed her dancing inside a flight with people waiting behind her to move. Content creator Shiba Khan posted the video and it prompted people to share varied comments, including some asking for a ban.