Women dance inside Delhi Metro, video upsets people

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regularly updates posts on social media highlighting how acts like recording or dancing are prohibited inside the coaches. Sadly, it doesn't deter people from doing just that and also sharing those videos on social media. More often than not, those clips leave people irked. Just like this video of two women dancing inside a coach of Delhi Metro using the poles placed to help travellers support themselves during their journey. The image shows two women dancing inside Delhi Metro. (Twitter/@HasnaZarooriHai)

The video is posted by a Twitter user who expressed their irk at a dance video recorded inside the Delhi Metro coach. The video opens to show a woman holding a pole and lip syncing to a song. Soon, she is joined by another woman and they both go on to show a few dance steps. The duo is seen dancing to the Hindi song Main Toh Beghar Hoon. The song is from the 1979 film Suhaag. The track is picturised on Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi.

Take a look at the video of two women dancing inside Delhi Metro:

The video was posted on July 6. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 1,400 likes. The video has prompted people to share various comments with some saying how people who dance inside metro coaches should be punished. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of two women dancing inside Delhi Metro:

“Should charge extra as entertainment tax from the passengers,” joked a Twitter user. “Delhi metro needs serious checks, it seems like the new location for reel makers,” shared another. “Entertainment ki koi kami nhi hai Delhi metro mai [There’s no dearth of entertainment in Delhi Metro],” added a third. “DMRC should take action,” tweeted a fourth. “Feeling sorry for the public, they had to see multiple retakes for this reel,” wrote a fourth.