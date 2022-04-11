Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman dances to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna at Times Square, strangers join in. Watch
trending

Woman dances to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna at Times Square, strangers join in. Watch

This viral video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a woman starts dancing to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna at Times Square and is joined by a group of strangers.
The woman can be seen dancing to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna at Time Square in this Instagram video. (instagram/@happypataka)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 03:14 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a fan of Indian rapper Badshah then you must have come across his song along with singer Sunanda Sharma - Tere Naal Nachna. The song has been picturised on actor Athiya Shetty and was part of the 2018 movie named Nawabzaade. And this time, a video has recently gone viral on Instagram where this song plays a huge part.

The video was posted on Instagram by a blogger named Puja Jaiswal who is based in San Francisco in the United States of America. The video was, however, shot at Times Square in New York. Europeans to show how the woman can be seen standing on the street as she starts dancing to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna.

Though initially, people did not seem to understand what was happening but slowly a group of kind strangers joined in this dance performance. The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon main wali feel lol.” The poster also tagged artists Badshah and Sunanda Sharma in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 1 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring how beautiful it was that the strangers started appreciating Indian songs and danced with the woman. It has also received more than a whopping 17.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow, this is really cool. I wish I could join too.” “Indian heroine, love from India,” reads another comment. It was accompanied by the emoji of a heart-eyed face. A third comment reads, “Hahahaha I love this! So cute when everyone joined in.”

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video? Would you like to join this impromptu dance party?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
badshah times square dance viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP